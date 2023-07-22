Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.08. The company had a trading volume of 266,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,089. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $51.24 and a 1 year high of $65.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.32 and a 200 day moving average of $62.90.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $1.187 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

