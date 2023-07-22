Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.1% of Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $41.34 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $43.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.63. The stock has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

