Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.64. The company has a market capitalization of $114.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.42.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

