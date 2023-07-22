Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Increased by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 275,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,469 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.9% of Rossmore Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VEA stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.42.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

