Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 4.0% of TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $32,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

VIG traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $165.81. 843,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,596. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.01 and its 200-day moving average is $155.76. The company has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $166.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

