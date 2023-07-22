Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $165.84 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $166.34. The firm has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.76.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

