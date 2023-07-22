Valmark Advisers Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.31 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $99.05 and a 52-week high of $99.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.33.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

