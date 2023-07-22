Valmark Advisers Inc. Takes Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 2.8% during the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of KLA by 42.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 2.6% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 10,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 56.1% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at $22,344,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at $22,344,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,062 shares of company stock worth $9,242,043 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLA Stock Up 1.9 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.00.

KLA stock opened at $458.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $493.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $458.51 and a 200 day moving average of $413.19.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

