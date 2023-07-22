Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGGO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,752,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.23 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

