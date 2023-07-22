Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 13,464 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,447 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,464 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.66.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $34.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average of $30.28. The company has a market cap of $141.90 billion, a PE ratio of -50.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

