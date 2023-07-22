Valmark Advisers Inc. Makes New $236,000 Investment in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2,256.6% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 11,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the first quarter valued at $348,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 73.6% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $399.81 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $261.80 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $382.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.79.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.