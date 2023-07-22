Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $134,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,911,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $811,452,000 after acquiring an additional 196,752 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,251,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $645,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,076 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,237,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after acquiring an additional 30,164,236 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.7 %

F opened at $13.93 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

