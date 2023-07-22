Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys Shares of 6,686 Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,452,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,132,000 after acquiring an additional 274,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,326,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,961,000 after acquiring an additional 284,582 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,216,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,138,000 after acquiring an additional 301,977 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,378,000 after acquiring an additional 471,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,640,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,911,000 after acquiring an additional 182,561 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $42.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average of $42.30. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $47.31.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

