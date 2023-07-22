Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 474 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 114,670.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,338,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333,242 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,457,000 after buying an additional 89,402 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 231,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,552,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 155,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,615,000 after buying an additional 18,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,394,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LIT stock opened at $65.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.82.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

