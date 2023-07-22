Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $78.96 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $66.04 and a 1 year high of $82.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.72.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.