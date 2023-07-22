Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Free Report) fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.61. 2,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,783,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $48.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of -1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38.

Get Vallon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vallon Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.16% of Vallon Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medications for central nervous system disorders with a focus on abuse-deterrent medications. Its lead investigational product candidate is ADAIR, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vallon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.