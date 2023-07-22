V Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 68,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,258,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,893,000 after purchasing an additional 22,903 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $394,968,000,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $57.60 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $57.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.08 and its 200 day moving average is $54.37.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.