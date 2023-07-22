V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 653 Shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,712,000. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 41,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 79,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock opened at $83.89 on Friday. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $72.41 and a 1 year high of $92.03. The firm has a market cap of $213.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.64.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.3293 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

