V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,856 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $47.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average of $45.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.64.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.