V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 7,464 Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 161.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,561,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 490,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,333,000 after purchasing an additional 210,226 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,153,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 828.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 47,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 77,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 39,546 shares in the last quarter.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:QGRO opened at $70.67 on Friday. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a one year low of $52.88 and a one year high of $72.09. The firm has a market cap of $452.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.00.

About American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

