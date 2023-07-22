V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,251 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $73.50 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $96.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Roku from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Roku from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Roku from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $212,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $45,285.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,235.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $212,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,528 shares of company stock worth $986,830. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.