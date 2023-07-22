V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $626,000 Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 94,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $96.39 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.12. The company has a market capitalization of $140.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

