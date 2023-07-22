V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie Trading Up 1.1 %

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $143.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.70 and a 200-day moving average of $148.36. The company has a market cap of $253.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

