V Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,380,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,071,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,113,000 after buying an additional 460,801 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,875,000 after buying an additional 399,451 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 928.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 396,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,748,000 after buying an additional 358,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,168,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,211,000 after buying an additional 279,109 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $76.61 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $79.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.09.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.2368 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

