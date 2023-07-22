V Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cummins by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,507,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,312,000 after buying an additional 266,704 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,026,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,360,000 after purchasing an additional 287,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,939,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,947,000 after purchasing an additional 70,040 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 634.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,055,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,112,000 after acquiring an additional 55,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.00.
Cummins Price Performance
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Cummins Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.0168 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
