V Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cummins by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,507,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,312,000 after buying an additional 266,704 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,026,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,360,000 after purchasing an additional 287,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,939,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,947,000 after purchasing an additional 70,040 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 634.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,055,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,112,000 after acquiring an additional 55,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.00.

Cummins Price Performance

Cummins stock opened at $258.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.14. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.40 and a 1 year high of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.0168 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.