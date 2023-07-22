V Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,796 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 153.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 54,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 44.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $59.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.96, a P/E/G ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $83.64.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

