UNIUM Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14,698.96 (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. UNIUM has a market capitalization of $574.87 million and approximately $14,698.96 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNIUM token can currently be bought for $20.76 or 0.00069560 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, UNIUM has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UNIUM alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000037 BTC.

UNIUM Token Profile

UNIUM was first traded on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,300,000 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNIUM’s official website is klaytn.unium.finance. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 20.31520691 USD and is up 5.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $14,697.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNIUM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNIUM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.