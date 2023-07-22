UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Decreased by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,865 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.6% of First Interstate Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 616 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,251 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.40.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,850,265 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH opened at $506.69 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $479.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $485.01. The company has a market capitalization of $471.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

