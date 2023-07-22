United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.00 EPS

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $1.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS.

United Airlines Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ UAL traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $57.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,419,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,794,063. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.07 and its 200 day moving average is $47.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 101.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36,811 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 544.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in United Airlines by 151.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

