United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.00 EPS

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $1.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $57.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.07 and its 200 day moving average is $47.86. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 209.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

