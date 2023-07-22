Ultra (UOS) Market Cap Achieves $58.61 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last week, Ultra has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $58.61 million and approximately $857,848.25 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,894.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.58 or 0.00818336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00126400 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00020101 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00031097 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000376 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 339,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.17753647 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $898,011.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

