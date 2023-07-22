UIL (LON:UTL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $144.53

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 144.53 ($1.89) and traded as high as GBX 148.92 ($1.95). UIL shares last traded at GBX 148.92 ($1.95), with a volume of 1,352 shares trading hands.

UIL Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £121.99 million, a PE ratio of -106.20 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 144.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 144.42.

Get UIL alerts:

UIL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. UIL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -583.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About UIL

In related news, insider Stuart J. Bridges purchased 8,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.94) per share, for a total transaction of £11,877 ($15,529.55). 74.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.