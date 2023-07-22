UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $44.96

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.96 and traded as high as $45.78. UCB shares last traded at $45.66, with a volume of 11,184 shares changing hands.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on UCB in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.4583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This is a boost from UCB’s previous dividend of $0.44. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. UCB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.55%.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

