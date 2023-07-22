Truist Financial Trims WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Target Price to $29.00

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded WestRock from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded WestRock from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.25.

WestRock Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WRK opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average is $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,053,000 after purchasing an additional 252,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,073 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 13,561,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,232,000 after purchasing an additional 874,750 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,641 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,739,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

