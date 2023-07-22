Truist Financial Trims Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Target Price to $27.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NVRO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Nevro from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $850.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,374.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.21. Nevro has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $53.34.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.35 million. Nevro had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, Director Shawn Mccormick purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,694.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Nevro by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Nevro by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nevro by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Nevro by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

