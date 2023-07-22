Truist Financial Trims Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Target Price to $191.00

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $195.00 to $191.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GPC. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GPC stock opened at $156.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $141.90 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.51 and a 200-day moving average of $166.03.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,921,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.