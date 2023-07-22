Truist Financial Raises Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $310.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $307.71.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK opened at $295.59 on Wednesday. Stryker has a 12-month low of $197.03 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $289.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.10.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Stryker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,583,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

