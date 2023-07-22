Truist Financial Raises McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $335.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $327.00 to $335.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MCD. Citigroup raised their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $314.16.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $295.61 on Tuesday. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.87. The firm has a market cap of $215.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,641 shares of company stock worth $6,369,137. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $874,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 23.8% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,307 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.