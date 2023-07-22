Truist Financial Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,310.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $2,270.00 to $2,310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,156.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,098.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,291.63 and a one year high of $2,175.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,074.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,808.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,915,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total value of $2,218,664.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $48,051,161.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $49,915,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,396 shares of company stock valued at $23,473,949. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

