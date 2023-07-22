Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

Several equities research analysts have commented on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.82.

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Truist Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

