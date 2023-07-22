Truist Financial Increases DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $31.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DKNG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. SpectralCast restated a maintains rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DraftKings from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $31.70.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.41%. The business had revenue of $769.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $6,358,572.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 629,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,946,172.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $1,546,007.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,327,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,778,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $6,358,572.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 629,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,946,172.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,250,543 shares of company stock worth $31,726,951. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 229.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

