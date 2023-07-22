Truist Financial Boosts Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target to $48.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

IART has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.14.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.22. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $37.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Witte Jan De acquired 7,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $299,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,723. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,929,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $293,538,000 after purchasing an additional 189,772 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,896,633 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $162,414,000 after purchasing an additional 384,941 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 6.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,743,399 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $157,499,000 after purchasing an additional 163,308 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $97,658,000 after purchasing an additional 37,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $84,814,000 after purchasing an additional 713,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

