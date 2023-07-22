Tronox’s (TROX) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Tronox Stock Performance

NYSE TROX opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97. Tronox has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.92.

Tronox Announces Dividend

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Tronox had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tronox will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tronox

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tronox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $674,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tronox by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,127,000 after buying an additional 336,103 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 1,124.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 218,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,688,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,318,000 after purchasing an additional 401,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

