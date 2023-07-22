Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Triton International to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Triton International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Triton International from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Triton International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of TRTN stock opened at $84.32 on Wednesday. Triton International has a 12 month low of $53.31 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.40. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $397.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.60 million. Triton International had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 28.48%. Triton International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Triton International will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Corp ON bought a new position in Triton International in the first quarter worth $167,533,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,732,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,550,000 after acquiring an additional 24,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,382,000 after acquiring an additional 118,742 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

