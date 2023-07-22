Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,252 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $14,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Trimble by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 8,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,148,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,086,000 after acquiring an additional 25,610 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 12.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in Trimble by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 87,733 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,178,191.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Edward Jones raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.43 and a 1 year high of $72.24. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.33.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $915.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.43 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 13.68%. On average, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

