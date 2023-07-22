Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Up 3.1 %

TVTX stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average of $19.28.

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $56.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 236.09% and a negative net margin of 130.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 5.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

