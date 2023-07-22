Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s FY2023 earnings at $10.48 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $250.24.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $215.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.18. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,703. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,685 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

