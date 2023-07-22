Toncoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $32.44 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Toncoin has a market cap of $4.91 billion and approximately $32.44 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00004816 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017263 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00021594 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014052 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,889.35 or 1.00040883 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.42674992 USD and is up 1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $36,551,693.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

