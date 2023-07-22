TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.99 and last traded at $22.96. Approximately 375 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.88.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TMXXF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$32.00 to C$31.80 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$31.00 to C$31.60 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$29.60 to C$30.40 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of TMX Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
TMX Group Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average is $20.68.
TMX Group Company Profile
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TMX Group
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.