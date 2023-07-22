THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Shares Up 1.6%

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.37 and last traded at $10.19. 4,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 7,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72.

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machine components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings and tables, electric actuators and linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, LM strokes, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.

